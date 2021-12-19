MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £50.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.28.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

