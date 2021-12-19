Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.90.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.52. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

