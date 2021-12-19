Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average of $418.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

