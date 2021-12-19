International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

