Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Unisys accounts for approximately 2.3% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Unisys worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UIS opened at $19.58 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

