Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $313.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $213.68 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

