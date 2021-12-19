Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $67.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

