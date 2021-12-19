SUN (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.50 or 0.08286133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.92 or 0.99976550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.