Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $10.96 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

