Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.