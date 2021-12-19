Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in November

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

DYNDF opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

