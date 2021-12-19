Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CWEGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

