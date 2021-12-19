Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in November

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,603.0 days.

DNPUF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

