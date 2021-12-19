Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $822.26 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $800.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.