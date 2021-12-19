iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.