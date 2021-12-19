GWM Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,047 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

