Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

NYSE FRC opened at $199.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.