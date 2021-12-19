NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

