Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 327,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 244,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

