Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $126.01.

