Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $43,739,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

