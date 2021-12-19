Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.04 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

