Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.