Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 284 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2,840.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

