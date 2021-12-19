Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.71 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

