CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

