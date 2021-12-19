Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

