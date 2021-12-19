Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.