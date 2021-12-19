Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.