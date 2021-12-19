iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $205.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

