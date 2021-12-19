Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.48 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 559.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.