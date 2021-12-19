Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

