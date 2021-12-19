30,442 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

