OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

