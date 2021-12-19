Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

