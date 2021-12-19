Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.