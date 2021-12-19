Hartford Financial Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.