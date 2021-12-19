Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

