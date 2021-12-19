Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

