Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 276 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,632,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $199.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

