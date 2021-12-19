Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.76 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.