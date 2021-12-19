Michelle Philpot Sells 391 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 227,801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

