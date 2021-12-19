Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,676 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 323.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,671,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.27 and a 200 day moving average of $457.46. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

