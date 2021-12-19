Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

