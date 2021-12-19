$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
