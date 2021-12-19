$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

