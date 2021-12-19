BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.31 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.08.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
