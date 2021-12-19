BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.31 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

