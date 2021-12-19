$2.20 EPS Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Thursday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

