Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

