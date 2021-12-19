Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.