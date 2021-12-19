TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $98.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.